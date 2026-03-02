Michael J. Fox stuns Actor Awards audience with rare confession amid Parkinson's disease

Michael J. Fox delivered a powerful speech at the 2026 Actor Awards despite struggling with Parkinson's disease.

A bunch of actors open up about their lives and careers at the start of the show, a ritual called SAG-AFTRA union ceremony's traditional introduction.

After Kate Hudson was done with her speech, the camera was set on Fox, who first received a sustained ovation from attendees as they clapped for around 15 seconds.

He made a peace sign, looking around the room as loud applause echoed through the hall.

As people started taking their seats and gleeful noise started to vanish, Fox began, "Before I left school, I moved from Canada to L.A. to make it as an actor. A teacher of mine told me, 'Fox, you're not going to be cute forever.' I didn't know what to say to that, so I said, 'Maybe just long enough, sir!'"

The Canadian-American actor and activist added, "After a few years of dumpster diving in L.A., I ended up on Family Ties, where I received the biggest gift of my career: I met my wife, the actress Tracy Pollan, who played Ellen, my girlfriend, and she gave me four gifts, our four kids."

Alluding to his children, son Sam Fox, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler Fox, and daughter Esme Fox, he revealed that “sometimes I like to remind them if it wasn't for acting, they wouldn't be here.”

"By the way, he's not an actor, he's just my date. I'm Michael J. Fox, I'm a dad, and I'm an actor!" the Teen Wolf star concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991, three years after he tied the knot with Pollan in 1988.