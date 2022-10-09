Bus catches fire in west India, killing 12

NEW DELHI: A bus caught fire after hitting a truck on a highway in western India on Saturday, killing at least 12 passengers, an official said.

Another 43 people with serious burns were taken to a hospital in Nashik, a city in Maharashtra state, said police officer Bhagwan Adke.

Most passengers were sleeping when the bus caught fire around 5 am and the vehicle was completely burned, the Press Trust of India news agency said. Some people living near the highway reached the spot but could not help as the raging fire engulfed the vehicle.