Business community highlights traffic problems of Karachi

Deputy Inspector General Traffic Police Ahmad Nawaz on Saturday visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) headquarters at the Federation House to meet the representatives of the business community.

The representatives of the business community highlighted the problems faced in their respective areas, including lack of parking space, lack of road sense among motorcyclists and commercial vehicle drivers and poor condition of roads across the city.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Sulaiman Chawla said the business community appreciated the excellent performance of the Sindh Police and especially the Karachi traffic police and was doing everything possible in terms of traffic rules and legislation to protect people traveling on the road. He said the federation acted as a bridge between the private sector and government institutions.

FPCCI Vice President Shaukat Ali said he was aware of the challenges faced by traffic police in Karachi in promoting awareness activities about traffic rules and safety of people traveling on the road and they would work together in this regard.

The DIG traffic police Karachi said the traffic police was committed to providing all kinds of facilities to the citizens, especially the business community. He briefed the participants about the various campaigns launched by the traffic police against traffic violations and their impact.