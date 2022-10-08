Mother commits suicide after killing 2 daughters

PESHAWAR: A mother allegedly killed her two teenage daughters and committed suicide after a clash with her relatives over share in ancestral property in Hayatabad on Friday.

An official said one Ambar Nasir shot dead her teenage daughters Ishal and Maira in a house in Hayatabad and later committed suicide.

The official said the uncle of the deceased, Arshad, told police that Ambar exchanged harsh words with him over share in property and later committed extreme steps inside a room.

The Tatara police have lodged a case and started an inquiry in the case.

Meanwhile, one Kamil Khan told the Matani police that unidentified armed men opened fire in the house of his sister, killing her and her spouse. Police said they have started an investigation.