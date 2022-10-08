PTPL, Meezan Bank sign MoU

LAHORE: Punjab Thermal Power Private Limited (PTPL) and Meezan Bank Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding for making arrangement for financing of over Rs12 billion, a statement said on Friday.
As per the MoU, Meezan Bank is mandated to arrange working capital facility of up to Rs5 billion and project finance facility of approximately Rs7 billion. The bank, as a major contributor, will arrange the balance in collaboration with existing project financers and the market.
The ceremony was witnessed by senior executives of Meezan Bank, senior officials from PTPL and Punjab government, including Ajmal Bhatti, secretary energy, Ali Randhawa, secretary finance, Salman Zakaria, CEO PTPL, Mohsin Ali, CFO PTPL, Hammad Khan, CLO PTPL and other executives. According to details, the said facilities amongst already arranged and in process of being arranged would help PTPL to manage its operations smoothly and swiftly. PTPL has achieved simple cycle COD while attaining more than targeted efficiency and capacity.
LAHORE: Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited has launched new 2023 models with high gloss paint features for all New Holland...
KARACHI: NdcTech will co-host Bank of The Future Forum 2022 , welcoming more than 500 banking professionals,...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue chairman Asim Ahmad held an E-Kachehri at FBR headquarters on Friday to...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs150 per tola on Friday.According to data released by All Sindh...
KARACHI: Pakistan is an unusual place for cars. You can buy a new vehicle, drive it for years, and sell it at a higher...
LAHORE: The state is fighting on numerous fronts. The rupee is appreciating but still a lot of ground needs to be...
Comments