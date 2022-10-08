 
Saturday October 08, 2022
15 bodies found on Libya beach

By AFP
October 08, 2022

TRIPOLI: Fifteen bodies were found on a beach near the Libyan city of Sabratha, some of them burned, the Libyan Red Crescent said on Friday. The group did not identify the dead or say how they had died, but human rights groups said they were likely migrants. After being notified by authorities, Red Crescent volunteers recovered the bodies and took them to the city morgue, the group said.

