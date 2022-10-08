15 bodies found on Libya beach

TRIPOLI: Fifteen bodies were found on a beach near the Libyan city of Sabratha, some of them burned, the Libyan Red Crescent said on Friday. The group did not identify the dead or say how they had died, but human rights groups said they were likely migrants. After being notified by authorities, Red Crescent volunteers recovered the bodies and took them to the city morgue, the group said.
