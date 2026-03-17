Boston Airport sees mass cancellations and delays as severe weather disrupts flights nationwide
Boston's Logan Airport recorded 279 cancellations and 339 delays by late evening. Nationwide, more than 5,400 flights were cancelled
Hundreds of flights were delayed or cancelled at Boston airport on Monday as severe weather disrupted travel across the United States.
According to FlightAware, Logan Airport recorded 279 cancellations and 339 delays by late evening. Nationwide, more than 5,400 flights were cancelled.
Officials said most of the disruption was due to the storm system moving across the country, with no major security issues reported.
Passengers described long waits and repeated cancellations. Maeve Higgins, who was travelling to Florida, spoke to CBS News and said: "We booked our trip two months ago, and everything was good, and then this morning we had our flight get canceled one time, rescheduled it, and then it got canceled again."
"We had to come here to get it rescheduled again because they weren't answering the phones. We were on hold for three and a half hours all morning”, she added.
Many travellers were forced to change plans or delay trips. Lauren Price, part of the same group, told the outlet: "The hotel is non-refundable, so we are just going to go there for as many days as we can get."
By midday, all remaining flights from Boston to New York had been cancelled.
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