Beyond policing

It is heart wrenching to witness target killing, mobile snatching, robbery and other hideous crimes increasing by the day in Karachi. The law and order situation is quite unsatisfactory in our city and everybody is wondering if they will be the next victim of a crime. People do not feel safe anywhere and, if the present situation persists, Karachi will become the most dangerous city in the world. Criminals are left free to roam and make the lives of innocent citizen miserable. Although many of the criminals come from poor backgrounds and are unable to find legal work, this is no excuse to turn to a life of crime. Nevertheless, the government should look into the underlying causes behind criminality and make a greater effort to solve issues such as unemployment, poverty and the skyrocketing cost of living. Although better policing alone will not solve the problem, it remains a key part of the solution. The law-enforcement agencies must crackdown on the criminals and ensure that the people of Karachi feel safe when they leave their homes and are not constantly peering over their shoulders in trepidation.
Habiba Siraj
Karachi
