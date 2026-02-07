King Charles' Sandringham Estate gets 'public safety message' after Andrew move

Former prince Andrew's move to Sandringham Estate has been met with backlash from locals. Posters against the disgraced royal appeared shortly after reports emerged that he vacated Royal Lodge.

One poster stuck to Sandringham Estate's signboard featured picture of Andrew’s face alongside a "public safety" message.

The posters claim: “Public safety announcement. Sweaty nonce in the area. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (previously "Prince Andrew”).” It says “Close friend of notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor moved out of his mansion on the royal estate in Windsor, a royal source confirmed on Wednesday, following new damaging revelations about his links to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

His exit from Royal Lodge, his home for decades, marks a new low for the former prince, following years of scrutiny over his connections to Epstein, a scandal that has cast a shadow over Britain's royal family.

Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, had hoped to stay at the 30-room Georgian mansion for longer, the Sun newspaper said, but he moved under the cover of darkness on Monday and was driven to a cottage in Sandringham, the king's estate in Norfolk, in eastern England.

The royal, who had in recent days been pictured riding his horse in Windsor, just west of London, has always denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.