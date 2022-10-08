Father Science

This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics has been jointly awarded to three scientists, namely Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for their pioneering work on entangled photons. The connection between particles gives rise to an interesting phenomenon known as quantum entanglement. The entangled particles remain linked even when detached by considerably larger distances. Entanglement is considered the basis for future quantum technologies such as quantum computing.
There is a strong need to highlight these achievements and their implications by those involved in teaching scientific research in different institutions in Pakistan. Furthermore, we must do our best to support those Pakistani researchers, professors and intellectuals with knowledge of the latest scientific developments and their potential impacts on our future. A special focus on curriculum revision is also needed, as the basic sciences are badly ignored in many engineering institutions. We must not forget that engineering and technology are an extension of basic science.
Dr Intikhab Ulfat
Karachi
