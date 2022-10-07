Pakistani mechanic wins Rs607m lottery in Dubai

DUBAI: An Abu Dhabi-based machine mechanic has become Mahzooz’s 29th multi-millionaire after winning a whopping AED 10,000,000 (Rs607 million) in prize money at the 96th Mahzooz weekly draw.

Saad, an expat from Pakistan who has been living in the UAE for the past nine years, is the second Pakistani national to earn the title of Mahzooz multi-millionaire.

Currently, Saad lives in a shared accommodation provided by his employer. The 32-year-old winner has been a frequent participant of Mahzooz, purchasing bottles of water every week and his life seems to have drastically changed after matching five out of the five winning numbers.

The first top prize winner of AED 50,000,000, Junaid, also from Pakistan, was the first participant ever to earn such title. Since then, Mahzooz has made 29 multi-millionaires and has given away close to 300,000,000 in prize money.

When asked how he intended to use the money, winner Saad said he planned to donate a portion of the win to Pakistani flood victims, and would like to use the rest of the money to bring his family to the UAE and start a business with his friends.

During the press conference held in Dubai to announce the latest winner, Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, operator of Mahzooz, said: “We are delighted to see that we have another deserving grand prize winner from Pakistan, and we hope that Mahzooz can give all those who have big dreams the good life they deserve.”

Speaking to The News, Farid Samji added: “Pakistani nationals make up our third largest customer base. Over 190 of them were among the second prize winners of AED 1m, and 12 have won the raffle draw of 100,000 each.”

The winner, Saad, also spoke to The News, saying that he chose the winning numbers, 5, 14, 18, 24 and 35 randomly and asked his wife to choose another set of five numbers, as part of Mahzooz’s new limited time offer, which offers participants an additional complementary entry into the weekly draw, upon purchasing one bottle of water for AED 35.

Although, Saad’s wife carefully picked her line, it was Saad’s set of numbers that made him a millionaire in the end. Saad earned AED 2,000 per month, working as a machine mechanic and operator at an aluminium factory.

Despite being married for four years, Saad had not been able to bring his wife to the UAE, because he was unable to afford an independent residence, and lived with other workers in a shared accommodation provided by the employer.

“I am my family’s only breadwinner, and I am responsible for both my ailing mother and sister, who lost her husband to a brain tumour last year, as well as her child.”

Saad was going for a night drive with his cousin and friends, when he thought of logging in to his Mahzooz account to watch the draw. He was shocked to learn he had won AED 10,000,000 and requested his cousin to stop the car in the middle of the desert to be able to fathom the situation. “I am so happy. This unexpected gift came to me just when I needed it most, and I want to thank Mahzooz for making a difference in my life,” Saad added.

The 96th weekly live Mahzooz draw also saw 110 winners share the second prize of AED 1,000,000 and 4,102 winners bag the third prize of AED 350 each. Additionally, three winners took home AED 300,000 in the raffle draw, which features three guaranteed winners every week. The total prize money won in the 96th draw was AED 12,735,700.

The limited-time offer is still running, enabling the participants to avail a complementary entry into the draw upon purchasing one bottle of water for AED 35. With the additional entry, the participants get to pick an additional set of five numbers, thus, doubling their chances of winning.