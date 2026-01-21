OpenAI, Bill Gates launch ‘Horizon 1000’ to transform AI healthcare in Africa

OpenAI and the Gates Foundation have teamed up to expand AI-powered healthcare solutions to African nations.

The partnership called Horizon 1000 aims to bring forth AI capabilities for the health sector by collaborating with African leaders. The pilot initiative is set to initially take place in Rwanda.

As reported by Reuters, both partners will commit $50 million in funding, technology, and technical support, aiming to achieve the goal of reaching 1000 primary healthcare clinics and African communities by 2028.

While announcing the venture, Gates said in a blog post, “In poorer countries with enormous health worker shortages and lack of health systems infrastructure, AI can be a gamechanger in expanding access to quality care.”

The Gates Foundation is known for establishing a number of AI initiatives in a bid to transform the lives of people. Last year, the foundation established an AI health hub in Kigali.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, “AI is going to be a scientific marvel no matter what, but for it to be a societal marvel, we’ve got to figure out ways that we use this incredible technology to improve people’s lives.”

According to Altman, Horizon 100 aims to uplift the healthcare sector by collaborating and supporting the leadership and medical experts.

In the real world, these AI tools could be helpful for frontline health workers, pushing them to navigate complicated guidelines and administrative challenges.

Game-changer for African countries

Sub-Saharan Africa is grappling with a dysfunctional primary healthcare system. It faces a health workforce shortage of approximately 5.6 million workers, thereby placing the already dilapidated health sector under strain.

The region also suffers from the world’s highest child mortality rate

Moreover, most lower-income countries are also struggling with major cuts to international aid budgets and humanitarian assistance, thereby exacerbating the health conditions, quality of life and mortality rates.

According to Gates, the newly-launched venture will prove revolutionary and help people to enjoy better healthcare benefits.