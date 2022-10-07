Reko Diq project: SC sets aside BHC verdict granting bail to accused

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday set aside the verdict of Balochistan High Court (BHC) granting bail to accused allegedly involved in the Reko Diq project and directed the accused to approach the accountability courts for their bails.
A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, heard the appeal of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that laws pertaining to bail have been changed now, adding the apex court had held that even pre-arrest bail could not be granted without examining the facts.
The chief justice observed as the matter under challenge relates to the accused persons who are not behind the bar, therefore, they are sending the matter to relevant accountability court so that it could examine the facts of these cases.
The chief justice further said the BHC did not give the reasons of bails granted to the accused persons adding that after amendments made to the NAB law, the accountability courts have the jurisdiction to grant bails. Hence these courts will examine the matter under challenge.
The chief justice further said the high court had granted bail to the two accused after arrest and eight bail before arrest. Meanwhile, the court directed all the accused persons to approach the accountability courts within two months for their respective bails and directed the NAB not to arrest the accused persons for two months.
It is pertinent to mention here that the BHC had accepted the bail applications of employees and contractors of the Reko Diq project, which was challenged by the NAB in the Supreme Court.
LONDON/LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister on Thursday, talking about Imran Khan’s long march, said the Punjab government...
DUBAI: An Abu Dhabi-based machine mechanic has become Mahzooz’s 29th multi-millionaire after winning a whopping AED...
ISLAMABAD: Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of Asif Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, announced the birth of her...
Army chief maintains no restrictions on freedom of press in Pakistan
PESHAWAR: A terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation in Peshawar’s general area of Mattani, the...
KARACHI: The FIA’s State Bank Circle team on Thursday camped outside the house of PTI officer-bearer and close aide...
Comments