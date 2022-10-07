Reko Diq project: SC sets aside BHC verdict granting bail to accused

File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday set aside the verdict of Balochistan High Court (BHC) granting bail to accused allegedly involved in the Reko Diq project and directed the accused to approach the accountability courts for their bails.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, heard the appeal of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that laws pertaining to bail have been changed now, adding the apex court had held that even pre-arrest bail could not be granted without examining the facts.

The chief justice observed as the matter under challenge relates to the accused persons who are not behind the bar, therefore, they are sending the matter to relevant accountability court so that it could examine the facts of these cases.

The chief justice further said the BHC did not give the reasons of bails granted to the accused persons adding that after amendments made to the NAB law, the accountability courts have the jurisdiction to grant bails. Hence these courts will examine the matter under challenge.

The chief justice further said the high court had granted bail to the two accused after arrest and eight bail before arrest. Meanwhile, the court directed all the accused persons to approach the accountability courts within two months for their respective bails and directed the NAB not to arrest the accused persons for two months.

It is pertinent to mention here that the BHC had accepted the bail applications of employees and contractors of the Reko Diq project, which was challenged by the NAB in the Supreme Court.