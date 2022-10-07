Ministers’ statements against Alvi reflect moral decline: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry Thursday criticized the ministers for their statements against President Dr. Arif Alvi’s address to the parliament’s joint sitting.

In his reaction, Fawad said the ministers’ statements betokened government’s decline and showed how devoid and deprived this group was of morality. He contended that the president’s address to parliament was historic and of constitutional significance, and symbolized civilization, decency and inclusiveness.

“Every democratic and constitutional tradition is being trampled upon by a group trying to promote lawlessness in the country. It is very unfortunate that politics, democracy and government have fallen into the hands of these criminals,” Fawad said.

He charged that the defence minister was not ashamed of keeping Iqama and said ‘this person continued to abuse institutions in public, especially the military institutions and leadership, while the hands of another minister are stained with the blood of innocent people of Model Town’.

“If not only the Constitution and the law, but social morality have to be saved, then this group of shameless people will have to be separated from politics and government. The nation has decided. The day the elections are held, the political and government system will be free from these obstacles,” he claimed.