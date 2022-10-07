Extraction in Nagarparkar continues despite ban

KARACHI: Despite a ban imposed by the Sindh High Court and local civil court, the extraction and excavation work continues in the hilly area of Nangarparkar, Tharparkar in violation of the Sindh Mining Concession Rules 2002.

Nagarparkar hills, located in district Tharparkar and bordering with India, are famous for their beauty and historical, religious and archeological significances. Deputy Director Sindh Mines and Mineral Department Muhammad Siddiq Mangrio, after taking a notice of the illegal practice of unabated extraction of the precious granite and gravel from the hilltops of Karoonjhar, directed the SHO Nagarparkar to take action against those involved in such illegal practice of defacing the beautiful hills.

Mangiro, in a notice sent to the police officials and other concerned functionaries, directed them to take action against those involved in resuming the extraction from the hills, famous for their beauty and historical, religious and archeological significances. He added that those, who were extracting both granite and gravel from the areas other than those having permission for the construction of small dams and other structures, would be brought to book.

Mangrio also maintained that some of the contractors, who were given the leases of extraction and mining, were exploiting their permits issued by the Sindh government, adding they should not be allowed to carry out the extraction to save the beauty of the hills. He stated that two companies, instead of carrying out extraction in the areas granted permission, had extended their activities in other areas of the Parkar region.