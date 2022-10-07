Three rooms of school gutted

TIMERGARA: Three rooms of a primary school were gutted in the Maidan area in Lower Dir district here on Thursday, rescue 1122 officials and locals said.
They said that the fire erupted in the Government Primary School (GPS) Babagaam and reduced three rooms to ashes in a jiffy.
The local residents said that the fire erupted due to short-circuiting and spread rapidly because of the wood used in the tinned-roof of the building.
The rescue 1122 team, with the help of locals, brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of more than one hour.
