IG orders strict security for Eid Milad

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that best arrangements should be made under a comprehensive strategy for the security of Eid Milad processions and mahafil in all districts of the province.

IG Punjab directed all the RPOs and DPOs to make best arrangements under their personal supervision for the security of A category processions and mahafil. He emphasised upon strict action against those involved in fireworks and aerial firing in accordance with the law. He further directed that violation of Loudspeaker Act should not be tolerated in any district of the province. IG Punjab directed that CCTV cameras, metal detectors and walk-through gates must be used for the security of processions in sensitive districts and search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations should be conducted in the vicinity of important mosques, mausoleums, markets and religious places.