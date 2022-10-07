Flood damages survey to be completed by 18th, says SMBR

LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that the survey to estimate the damages caused in the recent floods has been completed in Tehsil Kot Chuta of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Pakistan Army, PDMA, Urban Unit, Revenue and other organisations have been included in the survey teams. He said that they would complete the survey process in the flood-affected districts by October 18.

SMBR Zahid Akhtar Zaman held an introductory meeting with the representatives of Revenue Journalists Association. On this occasion, Senior Member Board of Revenue said that media being the 4th pillar of the state is playing its role in providing timely information to the citizens. He said there was no shortage of resources, the challenge is that the resources are used in the right place. He said that the chief minister was in favour of amending the law related to land matters. To a journalist's question, he said that work was underway to computerise the remaining 10 percent of the records which would be completed soon.

The flood victims will be compensated in cash, Rs400,000 will be given to the flood victims for the collapse of a house and Rs200,000 for the collapse of a crude house. To another question regarding the creation of new districts in Punjab, he said that the final decision to create new districts would be taken by the chief minister.