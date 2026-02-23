NYC travel ban: Mamdani shuts down roads amid blizzard conditions

The NYC travel ban that Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Sunday will shut down most traffic across New York City as a powerful winter storm sweeps through the Northeast.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani ordered streets, highways and bridges closed from 9:00PM Sunday until noon Monday, limiting travel to emergencies and essential workers.

"New York City has not faced a storm of this scale in the last decade. We are asking New Yorkers to avoid all non-essential travel,” he said in a presser.

The National Weather Service warned that blizzard conditions would "quickly materialize" from Maryland to southeastern New England, making travel "extremely treacherous."

Gusts could reach 60 miles per hour, with snowfall rates of up to three inches per hour.The NWS said heavy snow and wind are "expected to cause dangerous to impossible travel" conditions.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged residents to prepare.

"The worst is yet to come. Whatever you need – any groceries, any medicines you need to be refilled at the pharmacy, any pet food you need to have – do it right now."

Power outages and coastal flooding are also possible as the storm continues.