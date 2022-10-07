Danish hits double century as Sindh beat Northern

KARACHI: Danish Aziz’s unbeaten double century led Sindh to a five-wicket win over Northern on the final day of their second round four-day fixture of the Cricket Associations Championship here at the UBL Sports Complex on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Balochistan defeated Central Punjab by 43 runs and Southern Punjab made a remarkable comeback to beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 38 runs.

Resuming their second innings with the overnight score of 136-2 Sindh, chased the 418-run target in the 95th over for the loss of five wickets against Northern.Danish, who was batting on 89 on Wednesday, scored an unbeaten 226 off 274 balls, smashing 27 fours and three sixes.

The left-handed opener knitted a 215-run partnership for the third wicket with Rameez Aziz, who struck nine fours in his 74 which came off 150 deliveries.Danish then added 109 for the fifth wicket association with Ammad Alam, who chipped in with 63 off 86 balls, striking nine fours and two sixes.

Mohammad Arham and Shadab Majeed bagged two wickets each.Here at the KCCA Stadium, eight wickets in the match from Raza-ul-Hasan guided Balochistan to a 43-run win over Central Punjab.

Resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 155-6 while chasing a target of 285, Central Punjab were folded for 241 in the 81st over. Mohammad Waheed scored 55 not out while Irfan Khan contributed 54.Raza, an off-spinner, bagged four wickets in each innings. Mohammad Junaid took three wickets.

This was Balochistan’s first win in the tournament.Here at the NBP Sports Complex, centuries from Rameez Alam and Abdul Rehman Muzammil and a five-wicket haul by Majid Ali helped Southern Punjab to stage a remarkable comeback after being forced a follow-on and beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 38 runs.

Resuming their second innings with the overnight score of 320-3, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 434 in 156.1 overs. Rameez Alam top-scored with 136 off 269 balls.

He retired hurt after being hit by a ball and Humayun Altaf came in as a concussion substitute who scored 34 off 99 balls, smashing four fours and one six.