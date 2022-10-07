Wapda, Army in Basketball final

ISLAMABAD: Favorites Wapda and Army marched into the final of the National Women’s Basketball getting better off their opponents in the semis with big margins.

Wapda were unstoppable in their semis against Islamabad Blues winning by 63-21points. Wapda were leading by 29 points at the lemon break.

Sidra Hakim again led the winning side rout of Islamabad by scoring 14 points while Mehvish Nawaz (10 points), Kainat Zafar (08 points) were also impressive for Wapda.

Saadat Jehangir, Tariq Nawaz and Naveed Ahmed supervised the semifinal match.

In the second semifinals, Army outclassed Karachi by 66-15 to make it to the title decider. Army were too strong against visiting Karachi, making it impossible for the opponents to stage a recovery.

National Assembly Standing Committee Inter-Provincial Coordination Chairman Nawab Sher Waseer along with Olympian Rana Mujhaid, Pakistan Basketball Federation Secretary Khalid Bashir, Championship organising secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor and others also witnessed matches. Teams were introduced to chief guest.