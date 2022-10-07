Counting the loot

Of late, the politicians, through their words and actions, have revealed that the Pakistani people are being ruled by thieves. The PTI has filed a reference with the Senate chairman seeking the disqualification of former PM Yousuf Raza Gilani, who during his days in power had relaxed rules to allow then president Asif Ali Zardari to receive three luxury cars by paying merely 15 per cent of their value.
Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif received a Mercedes from the Saudi government in 1997. Not to be left out, the ruling coalition has accused the PTI chief of selling costly gifts received from foreign dignitaries. The words ‘saadiq’ and ‘ameen’ have lost all meaning in our politics.
Sayed GB Shah Bokhari
Peshawar
