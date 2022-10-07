Rangers DG reviews 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal security

Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Azhar Waqas has chaired a meeting at the headquarters of the paramilitary force to review the security situation for the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The meeting was attended by the Karachi commissioner, Karachi additional IG, Intelligence Bureau director, DIGs of East, West, South, CIA and traffic police, Special Branch SSP and other senior officers of law enforcement and security agencies.

A spokesman for the Rangers said that during the meeting, the security plan regarding the 12th Rab-iul-Awwal was reviewed. It was decided at the meeting that the security of sensitive installations and Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions would be ensured.

The participants agreed that in the light of the orders given by the provincial government, full compliance with the prevailing laws and code of conduct would be ensured on the occasion. The law enforcement agencies also reviewed their strategy regarding ensuring the law and order situation and decided to remain vigilant regarding the elements spreading religious hatred and extremism.

The public was also requested to immediately report any miscreant elements, suspicious activity and untoward incident to the posted Rangers personnel, Rangers Helpline 1101, and Rangers WhatsApp number 03479001111.