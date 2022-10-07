IGP orders timely payment of salaries, pensions

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered the payment of salaries and pensions to personnel and retired policemen. The issue of non-disbursal of salaries and pensions was taken up the other day before the police chief, who expressed concern over the matter and ordered the officials concerned to immediately disburse the salaries and pensions to the personnel and retired employees of the Sindh Police within 10 days.

A letter in this regard was also moved by the DIG Establishment office, stating the IGP had taken serious notice of the non-payment of salaries and pensions, adding that they faced great difficulties when they did not get salaries in time.

In this regard, the officials were required to furnish a certificate, duly authenticated by their respective range and unit DIGs, that no policeman and pensioner was deprived of their monthly salary or pension. It was also directed that the certificate must reach the office of the IGP on or before October 15. The officials were also told that the exercise must be completed within due course of time.