Navy rescues stranded fishermen off Ormara

The Pakistan Navy on Thursday said they provided assistance to fishermen who were stranded at sea near Ormara.

The spokesman for the navy said in a statement that the navy rendered assistance to some fishermen in distress onboard fishing Howra Al-Qadir off Ormara. After receiving information, navy patrol boats based at Ormara immediately scrambled to locate the stranded fishing boat. The boat was located south of Ormara in which some fishermen were found sick. They were taken onboard and rushed back to the Naval Hospital PNS Darmanjah Ormara and provided medical assistance. The bodies of two other fishermen were found dead onboard the fishing boat and they were shifted to a mortuary for handover to their relatives.

The Pakistan Navy reiterated its support to the fishing community and said it would continue to assist them in every hour of need. The spokesman for the FIA Sindh said in a statement the public is informed that some unknown persons are introducing themselves as FIA director Sindh Zone to fulfil their nefarious purposes.

