BOK new headquarters’ inauguration soon

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will inaugurate the newly constructed headquarters of the Bank of Khyber (BOK) this month.

A handout said Finance and Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra congratulated the bank management and employees on having a new corporate headquarters.He said that the new building was the best designed and had a wide space for the country’’s bank which, he believed, was improving greatly.

The minister said that the new building was equipped with child day-care areas, a mosque for women, outdoor terraces and other facilities.