BOK new headquarters’ inauguration soon

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will inaugurate the newly constructed headquarters of the Bank of Khyber (BOK) this month.
A handout said Finance and Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra congratulated the bank management and employees on having a new corporate headquarters.He said that the new building was the best designed and had a wide space for the country’’s bank which, he believed, was improving greatly.
The minister said that the new building was equipped with child day-care areas, a mosque for women, outdoor terraces and other facilities.
PESHAWAR: In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 385 new dengue cases have been reported during the last twenty four hours. According...
MARDAN: The officials on Wednesday reviewedlaw and order and over all security in the Mardan region.Regional Police...
KOHAT: The police claimed to have arrested 580 suspects, including 20 proclaimed offenders, in actions carried out in...
PESHAWAR: Speakers at an event to mark the World Teacher’s Day on Wednesday acknowledged the role of teachers in...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari on Wednesday said that restoring...
MANSEHRA: Tehreek-i-Sooba Hazara convener Mushtaq Khan has said that the creation of more provinces in the country is...
Comments