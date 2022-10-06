ECP issues notice to PTI candidate

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a notice to a PTI candidate Faisal Khan Niazi from PP-209, Khanewal-VII, over violation of the code of conduct, while taking strong notice of aerial firing by his supporters during the recent election campaign.

The ECP said that the incident was a sheer violation of para 15 and 16 of the code of conduct issued on August 05. According to the notice, the case has been fixed for hearing at 10:00am on October 10. The ECP has directed the PTI candidate to appear before the commission; otherwise, the case shall be decided in his absence.