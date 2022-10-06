ECP issues notice to PTI candidate

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a notice to a PTI candidate Faisal Khan Niazi from PP-209, Khanewal-VII, over violation of the code of conduct, while taking strong notice of aerial firing by his supporters during the recent election campaign.
The ECP said that the incident was a sheer violation of para 15 and 16 of the code of conduct issued on August 05. According to the notice, the case has been fixed for hearing at 10:00am on October 10. The ECP has directed the PTI candidate to appear before the commission; otherwise, the case shall be decided in his absence.
NAWABSHAH: Four people, including factory owner and his two sons, were killed due to suffocation in a pickle...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has rejected the mercy petitions of five condemned prisoners who had been sentenced...
SUKKUR: A witness in the Ajay Lalwani murder case was killed on Wednesday in a road accident in district...
KARACHI: TikToker Hareem Shah Wednesday recorded her statement to the Federal Investigation Agency in a...
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: With the multiple video footages of Muslims being publicly flogged by Hindu fanatics surfacing on...
ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has decided to boycott the speech of President Dr Arif...
Comments