Musadik warns of drastic cut in gas supply during winter

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik Wednesday warned of a drastic cut in gas supply for domestic purposes this winter and said a comprehensive plan would be unveiled soon to make the country self-sufficient in energy in next three to four years.

Musadik said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had promised to end power load-shedding and by 2018, it literally installed enough power plants which fulfilled the electricity demand. The minister said all-out efforts would be made to ensure gas supply to all the households during winter.

He lambasted the PTI chief Imran Khan for taking oath in the Nazi style from his workers for the Hqaeeqi Azad movement. He said ironically, the person (Imran Khan), who was involved in mega corruption scandals like that of Malam Jabba, was declared ‘Sadiq and Amin’. “I ask the people how can a person, who grabbed 450 acres of land from a business tycoon to facilitate him in saving billions of rupees, be called ‘Sadiq and Amin’.

Musadik said the leaked audio of Imran Khan had affirmed that he could not be trusted with the state secrets. He severely damaged the country’s foreign policy by dampening relations with the friendly countries, Musadik said.

The minister said Imran Khan was bent upon weakening the country economically and politically and his leaked audios were the living proof that he even manipulated the cipher to achieve his political motives and that too at the cost of national interests.

Musadik also defended the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield apartment case and said the National Accountability Bureau had failed to produce a single piece of evidence in the court of law.