Ombudsman for resolving issues at airport

Islamabad : Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed the Secretary Civil Aviation Division and heads of FIA, Customs, PIA and other relevant agencies to take immediate necessary measures for resolution of the issues being faced by the people at the Islamabad International Airport.

The ombudsman noted that being the airport of federal capital, its services must be of international standards, a press release said.

Taking cognizance of the citizens’ complaints against the management of Islamabad Airport, the Ombudsman constituted a team comprising Senior Advisor Ahmad Farooq, Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Dr Inamul Haq Javeid, Consultant (Implementation) Pervez Haleem Rajput and Director Media M. Javed Chaudhary to investigate and submit report about the performance of One Window Facilitation Desk; delay in immigration; unnecessary checking by the Customs.

The committee submitted its preliminary report after making inspection, listening to the complaints of the general public, witnessing the working of different counters, One Window Facilitation Desk and holding meetings with the management of the airport and other Federal Government agencies responsible for handling the passengers.

The team also inspected the One Window Facilitation Desk where representatives of 12 agencies remained present round-the-clock.