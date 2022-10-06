PJL rolls into action from today

LAHORE: The six-team Pakistan Junior League will blast into action at the Gaddafi Stadium from Thursday (today).

Bahawalpur Royals, Gujranwala Giants, Gwadar Sharks, Hyderabad Hunters, Mardan Warriors and Rawalpindi Raiders will compete for the winners’ purse of Rs10 million.

The runners-up will be given Rs5 million. The tournament comprises 19 matches with each of the six sides taking on each other once in the single-league round-robin format.

The tournament will be live streamed on Geo Super’s App and Geo Super’s YouTube and Facebook pages in Pakistan.

Tournament Director Nadeem Khan, while addressing a press conference, stated: “We have put a big effort in putting together this event which is meant to prepare our U19 players for senior cricket by providing them a world-class competition. The most encouraging thing for us is the response of cricket boards across the globe who have sent 24 quality players to represent the six sides.”

Schedule

Oct 6 - Gujranwala Giants vs Mardan Warriors at 6pm; Oct 7 - Bahawalpur Royals vs Hyderabad Hunters at 6pm; Oct 8 - Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gwadar Sharks at 1:30pm, Gujranwala Giants vs Bahawalpur Royals at 6pm; Oct 9 - Hyderabad Hunters vs Gwadar Sharks at 1:30pm, Rawalpindi Raiders vs Mardan Warriors at 6pm; Oct 10 - Bahawalpur Royals vs Mardan Warriors at 6pm; Oct 11 - Hyderabad Hunters vs Rawalpindi Raiders at 6pm; Oct 12 - Gujranwala Giants vs Gwadar Sharks at 6pm; Oct 13 - Mardan Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters at 6pm; Oct 14 - Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gujranwala Giants at 1:30pm, Bahawalpur Royals vs Gwadar Sharks at 6pm; Oct 15 - Hyderabad Hunters vs Gujranwala Giants at 1:30pm, Bahawalpur Royals vs Rawalpindi Raiders at 6pm; Oct 16 - Mardan Warriors vs Gwadar Sharks at 6pm; Oct 18 - Qualifier 1 (Top 1 vs 2) at 6pm; Oct 19 - Eliminator (Top 3 vs 4) at 6pm; Oct 20 - Qualifier 2 (Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator) at 6pm; Oct 21 - Final (Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2) at 6pm.