Indian pilot killed in chopper crash

NEW DELHI: An Indian army chopper crashed on Wednesday on a routine flight near the country´s disputed border with China, killing one pilot and injuring another. The Cheetah helicopter crashed in Tawang, around 16-km south of the Line of Actual Control which divides India´s northeastern Arunachal Pradesh state from Chinese territory. Both officers were airlifted for treatment but one succumbed to his injuries on the way, an army statement said.