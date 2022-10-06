Indian pilot killed in chopper crash

NEW DELHI: An Indian army chopper crashed on Wednesday on a routine flight near the country´s disputed border with China, killing one pilot and injuring another. The Cheetah helicopter crashed in Tawang, around 16-km south of the Line of Actual Control which divides India´s northeastern Arunachal Pradesh state from Chinese territory. Both officers were airlifted for treatment but one succumbed to his injuries on the way, an army statement said.
RABAT: Yemen´s government wants to renew a ceasefire with Huthi rebels and will not escalate the conflict, its...
NEW DELHI: At least 31 people were killed after a bus carrying wedding guests veered off the road and fell into a deep...
SEOUL: The South Korean and US militaries fired a volley of missiles into the sea in response to North Korea firing a...
KYIV, Ukraine: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he expected the situation to “stabilise” in...
DEIR AL-HATAB, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was shot dead and at least two others injured on Wednesday by...
HONG KONG: Prolific writer and journalist Lee Yee, whose decades-long career saw him transform from a pro-Beijing...
Comments