Adapting to the job

This letter refers to the news story ‘PM Shehbaz refuses to inaugurate flood dashboard after unsatisfactory performance’ (October 3, 2022). Taking the story at face value and assuming that it was not a political gimmick of some kind, the reaction and demeanour of PM Shehbaz Sharif was out of the ordinary. He not only showed his unhappiness regarding the newly built dashboard in question, but justified his criticism by pointing to a lack of relevant data in the dashboard.

It is encouraging to see a PM demanding such high standards from his team. Hopefully, Shehbaz will continue in this vein as, given the influence he exercises as PM, he can help better the lives of millions of Pakistanis by demanding excellence. Shehbaz has experience running the largest province of Pakistan as CM and understands how to work with the bureaucracy as well as the administrative arms of the government; it looks like now he is starting to utilize his prior experience and is getting a better handle on how to operate effectively at the federal level.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada