Schoolteacher who allegedly raped student remanded in police custody

A District West court on Wednesday granted three-day physical remand of a teacher of a private school arrested for allegedly subjecting a teenage student to rape along with four of his companions in Surjani Town.

The Surjani Town police booked and arrested schoolteacher Basit on Tuesday, but his four unidentified companions are still at large. The investigating officer produced the suspect before a judicial magistrate and requested for his physical remand for interrogation.

Accepting the request, the court handed over the custody of the suspect to the police on three-day physical remand and directed the IO to produce him on the completion of his remand along with a progress report.

The IO said that on September 27, the schoolteacher gave his 13-year-old student some sleep-inducing substance at the school, following which the girl fell unconscious. The suspect then he took her to an empty plot near the school to allegedly rape her, along with his four companions. He said the suspect threatened the girl with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, saying that he would kill her younger sister, who also studies at the same school.

According to the FIR, the complainant, the victim’s father, said the incident came to the notice of the family after his daughter seemed unwell and scared, and she was also not going to school. When her mother asked the girl if something was wrong, she disclosed the entire incident. The father then approached the police for registering a case. An FIR has been registered at the Surjani Town police station under sections 375, 376, 511 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.