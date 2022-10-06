KE denies mass sacking as Sindh energy minister asks federal govt to intervene

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday asked the federal government to take immediate action against the K-Electric (KE) for terminating the services of a large number of its employees.

In a letter written to Federal Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, Shaikh expressed concern over the ongoing process of firing at the KE. He wrote that a large number of KE employees, especially employees from Sindh, had been terminated without any reason or forced to resign. He demanded that the federal government pay immediate attention to the legitimate sufferings of the sacked employees and take remedial measures.

The provincial minister remarked that the KE decided to sack a large number of employees at a time when the people of Sindh were worried about their livelihood due to flood disasters. He added that the power utility did not follow the legal requirements, and its policy had aggravated the hardships of the people of the province.

The Sindh energy minister suggested that the federal minister call a meeting to find a workable solution to the problem. He also announced that the Sindh energy department, in consultation with the labour department, was setting up a cell for redress of the grievances of the KE employees and workers. “Legal action will be taken on the sacked workers’ complaints,” Shaikh maintained.

KE statement

In response to a question on the issue, a spokesperson for the KE said, "As an equal opportunity employer, KE is committed to providing a safe and enabling environment for our 10,000+ employees. Our company code ensures that there is no discrimination on the basis of language or ethnicity. Our records don't show any unusual attrition in KE employee base.”

He added that the power utility was trying to contact the ministry and it would cooperate with the government on the matter.