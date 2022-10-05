Amjad elected as ASJF secretary

KARACHI: South Korea's Hee Don Jung has been elected as president and Pakistan’s Amjad Aziz Malik as secretary unopposed of the Asian Sports Journalists Federation (AIPS ASIA) at the continental meeting of the federation at Rome.

Malik is the first Asian journalist who got elected as secretary for the third successive term.

As many as 23 out of 30 countries of Asia attended the electoral meeting. There was a contest for the presidency between South Korea's Hee Don Jung and Malaysia's Ahmad Khwari Isa. However, the Malaysian candidate withdrew and Hee Dong Jung was elected president unopposed.

Saudi Arabia's Adel Al Zahrani was elected the first vice-president.

After two candidates withdrew their nominations the election of five vice-presidents was also done unopposed.

Among those elected are Mubarak Al-Boainin (Qatar), Khalil Haider (Kuwait), Ahmad Khawari Isa (Malaysia), Sabanayakan (India) and Meisam Zamanabadi (Iran).