CS orders crackdown on profiteers

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal has issued instructions to all deputy commissioners to intensify the crackdown on profiteers and hoarders for ensuring the availability of food items at fixed rates.

While presiding over a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat to review prices and availability of eatables, especially vegetables, flour, ghee, and pulses, the chief secretary said that providing relief to the people from inflation was the government’s priority, and administrative officers must play their role in ensuring stability in the prices of essential commodities.

He mentioned that the home department was assigned the responsibility to improve the system of price magistracy. The chief secretary said that sale of commodities at higher than fixed rates would not be tolerated in any case and the performance regarding price control measures would be reviewed regularly. He asked the deputy commissioners to visit fruits and vegetable markets in the districts and keep a check on the prices as well as the supply and demand of the commodities.