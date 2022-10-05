Behind the curve

Pakistan has constantly been facing many internal challenges since its inception. But, on the external front, our foreign policy has also been flawed. Foreign policy plays a significant role in the development of a country and displaying a positive image of the nation to the world. Our neighbour India is making efforts on the international front to develop cordial relations with other countries. India is now the world’s fifth largest economy and is determined to become a developed country.

Both countries have fought many wars and struggled to dominate each other. But now, Pakistan is being held back by internal conflicts while India is advancing on the global front. Economic development is directly associated with good diplomacy, unfortunately, Pakistan’s diplomacy is all about securing foreign aid. Pakistan needs to have strong diplomatic relations with other countries, so that it might attain economic prosperity.

Muhammad Sufyan

Islamabad