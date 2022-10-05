Ethics online

With the advent of social media and easier access to electronic devices, there has been a massive increase in online harassment and threats, particularly against women. This can be ascribed to the fact that a majority of Pakistani netizens lack proper education and they are unaware of the ethics they are supposed to uphold while logging on to the web. The self-assumed anonymity whilst navigating these sites makes them even bolder.

This malpractice is not new; what’s missing is remedial endeavours on the government level. The government needs to educate people on the digital values that need to be adhered to in order to guarantee the safety of the users. Enactment of laws and holding the perpetrators accountable, running informative campaigns on both mainstream and digital media and inauguration of support organizations for internet users are some of the measures that need urgent undertaking.

Muhammad Ukasha Wadood

Lahore