PTI tables resolution against Sindh govt’s bid to delay LG polls

Khurrum Sher Zaman, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentary party leader in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, submitted a resolution to the PA secretary on Tuesday condemning the request of the provincial government to delay the local government elections in Karachi.
Zaman made it absolutely clear in the resolution that a delay for a third time in holding the LG polls will be unacceptable to the residents of the city and those who understand the value of an elected local government.
The resolution also termed the Sindh government’s and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab’s “lame” excuse that police personnel from other districts will be unavailable for polling security as deplorable.
“And if this is true, why has the Sindh government agreed to send police to Islamabad on the request of the interior minister?” asked Zaman in the resolution, which said that if a lack of police personnel is the issue, Sindh Rangers should be deployed for election duties. The PTI leader said continuous delays in holding LG polls reflect the ruling party’s anti-democratic mindset.
