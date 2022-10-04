Iran, US strike prisoner exchange deal

TEHRAN: Tehran and Washington have reached a prisoner exchange deal that includes the unfreezing of Iranian funds abroad, Iranian media reported on Monday.
Four people held in Iran will be released under the agreement, in exchange for the release of four people held in the United States, news agency Nournews reported. There was no immediate confirmation from Washington.
It follows a United Nations statement on Saturday announcing that Iranian-American Baquer Namazi, 85, was allowed to leave Iran for medical treatment abroad, and his son Siamak, 50, had been released from detention in Tehran.
