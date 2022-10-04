Another 273 test positive for dengue

Rawalpindi:The total number of dengue fever patients reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has already crossed the figure of 5060 by Monday morning while the incidence of the infection is continuously on the rise. The trend provides convincing evidence that individuals should take preventive measures more religiously to avoid infection.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that as many as 273 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last 48 hours taking the tally to 5,068 of which nine patients have died of the infection.

At the weekend, the burden of dengue fever patients undergoing treatment at the three allied hospitals including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital remained a little low but still, 214 patients were admitted to the three hospitals on Monday morning of which 172 had already been tested positive for the infection. As many as six patients undergoing treatment at the allied hospitals were in critical condition on Monday morning.

According to details, as many as 156 patients have been reported positive from Rawalpindi district in the last two days taking the tally to 2,516 of which three patients have lost their lives due to dengue fever.

From ICT, another 117 patients have confirmed positive for dengue fever in the last 48 hours taking the total number of patients so far reported from Islamabad to 2,552 of which six patients including four from rural areas and two from urban areas of the federal capital have lost their lives due to the infection.

The epidemiological data and the trend of the past dengue fever outbreaks in this region of the country reveal that the number of patients registers a much sharper increase during

October. Many health experts believe that it is time for individuals to take preventive measures more seriously and must avoid contact with mosquitoes to avoid infection.