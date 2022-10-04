CM for drainage of floodwaters by October to ensure rabi cultivation

Presiding over a meeting on disposal of floodwaters from cities, towns and agricultural lands in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed the provincial Irrigation department to ensure the drainage of the floodwaters by the end of October so that the displaced people could be sent back to their homes and farmlands could be prepared for sowing rabi crops.

“I am working day and night to ensure sowing of Rabi crops, particularly wheat, to avoid a famine-like situation next year for which everyone in the agriculture and irrigation departments has to be my helping hand,” he said.

Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Brigadier Nayar of the Engineering Corps Corps-V, Principal Secretary to CM Rahim Shaikh, Chief Engineer Irrigation Jamal, Provincial Disaster Management Authority Director General Salman Shah and others attended the meeting.

Shoro informed the meeting that the Indus River was flowing normally at the Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages. He added that the Manchar Lake had also shown a reduction of water by 5.95 feet. Similarly, the water level at the Dadu-Moro Bridge had come down by 11 feet.

The irrigation minister said the water level had reduced along the FP Bund ranging from 8.5 to 11.5 feet in the upper reach of the Saifullah and Rice Canal Division, whereas 5 to 8 feet in the lower reach of the Southern Dadu Division.

Speaking online, Chief Engineer Development II Zarif Iqbal Khero told meeting that water was receding from the LBOD spinal smoothly at about 1-2 decimals a day which would increase along with the time.

He added that speedy evacuation was taking place in Sanghar as well as Mirpurkhas districts apart from Taluka Jhudo which was dependent on further reduction in the spinal drain at RD 295.

According to Zarif, floodwaters in Tando Bago in Badin district would take time to drain off because of a breach in Dhoro Puran. He said land acquisition from private owners was required to connect Tando Jan Mohammad drain to the outflow into Dhoro Puran. To this, the CM directed the Mirpurkhas deputy commissioner to ensure the acquisition of the particular land.

It may be noted that on the instructions of the CM, a survey has been initiated to develop a permanent system of drainage, including drains, bridges, watercourse crossings and inlets. The CM directed the officials concerned to take all measures to close the remaining part of a breach in Dhoro Puran across Jhudo city.

Shah directed the irrigation department to clear the Roshanabad Bridge in Mirpurkhas district within the next four days so that it could be used for vehicular traffic. He also directed the chief secretary to take the National Highway Authority on board for clearing the Indus Highway at the toll plaza. Shah directed the irrigation department to insert pipes under the road for the water flow so that the thoroughfare could be used for traffic.