End animal abuse

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Learning humanity’ (October 3, 2022). The editorial unequivocally supports the rights of animals to be treated humanely. It is undeniable that animals across the world face untold cruelties at the hands of humans in the name of industry, money and entertainment. Many people behave as though animals are incapable of feeling pain and sadness, or that, even if they do, it does not matter.
Animals are just as much a part of this world as we are and they deserve to be treated in a compassionate manner. We need to raise awareness of animal rights and end the senseless abuse of fellow living creatures.
Balach MB
Awaran
Former PM Imran Khan recently visited Government College University Lahore and Edwardes College Peshawar. Call me...
This refers to the letter ‘Rotten leaders’ by SRH Hashmi. The letter argues that political corruption can be...
Given that our economy is centered on agriculture, the attitude of our governments, including the recent PTI...
We lost the T20 series to England by four to three. While two of our three wins were very narrow, England beat us...
Since the massive flood paralyzed almost all of the districts in Sindh, hundreds of thousands of infants have been put...
This refers to the letter ‘Unjust burden’ by Zainab Shariq. The letter highlighted how electricity bills in...
Comments