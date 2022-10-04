End animal abuse

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Learning humanity’ (October 3, 2022). The editorial unequivocally supports the rights of animals to be treated humanely. It is undeniable that animals across the world face untold cruelties at the hands of humans in the name of industry, money and entertainment. Many people behave as though animals are incapable of feeling pain and sadness, or that, even if they do, it does not matter.

Animals are just as much a part of this world as we are and they deserve to be treated in a compassionate manner. We need to raise awareness of animal rights and end the senseless abuse of fellow living creatures.

Balach MB

Awaran