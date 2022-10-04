Alleged forgery, tampering with record: Sindh PA official seeks FIA’s probe against subordinate

KARACHI: The senior special secretary of Sindh Assembly on Monday approached the DG FIA for the reinvestigation of a matter closed by the FIA Sindh pertaining to the alleged forgery and tampering with record by his subordinate officer.

Muhammad Khan Rind, in his compliant, accused Additional Secretary Muhammd Habib Samejo of fraud and forgery in his service record reportedly in connivance with the officials of the NADRA and Accountant General office, complaining against the closure of the matter by the FIA Karachi’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle.

In December 2021, the Senior Special Secretary Rind, had submitted a complaint with FIA of alleged fraud and forgery in service record by his subordinate officer Drawing Disbursing officer (DDO) and Additional Secretary Muhammad Habib Samejo allegedly in connivance with the officials of NADRA and AG Sindh office. The inquiry of the said matter was assigned to Saba Jaffery, Sub-Inspector of Anti-Human Trafficking (AHT) Circle, Karachi and the same was closed by the FIA, Sindh zonal board on the recommendations of the enquiry officer.

Rind, in his complaint, besides levelling the allegations of improper and inadequate inquiry by the FIA, AHT, Circle, Karachi, also pointed out the alleged supportive and peculiar role of Director Office FIA, Sindh Zone-1 towards the officer Samejo.

The complainant added that the Director FIA, Sindh Zone-1 on August 1, 2022 by quoting his initial directives of July 21, 2022 had asked the Deputy Director (the Circle Incharge) of Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, Karachi for submitting of detailed report on the case on a priority basis to him and the copy of same direction was also sent to him.

Surprisingly, the same officer (Director Office FIA, Sindh Zone-1) on very next day August 2, 2022 placed the matter before zonal board of FIA, Sindh, accepted the recommendations of the enquiry officer and ordered for the closing of the matter, Mr Rind said.

Rind said that Mr Samejo was initially appointed in Sindh as Chowkidar in BS-01 in the year 1982 and as per his own statement before the Enquiry Officer of FIA, he got entry into the government service at the age of 13 years, while as per the service laws no one is eligible to get entry into the government service unless he or she attains the age of 18 years, however the accused knowingly and in order to mislead the FIA and to avoid the jurisdiction of the Agency, gave this statement