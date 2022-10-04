Federal govt challenges Shahbaz Gill’s bail in SC

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday challenged the order of the Islamabad High Court granting bail to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, in the Supreme Court.

The state through Ghulam Murtaza Chandio son of Ghulam Sarwar, City Magistrate Islamabad filed a petition in the apex court under Article 185(3) of the constitution against the order passed by the Islamabad High Court on September 15, 2022. The government prayed the apex court to grant leave to appeal against the impugned order of IHC and that the bail granted to Dr Shahbaz Gill may graciously be cancelled in the interest of justice. It was submitted that the impugned order passed by the learned single judge in Chamber is perverse, arbitrary and capricious under the facts and circumstances of the case, hence warranting strict indulgence of the apex court.

The government further submitted that the learned single judge in the Chamber of Islamabad High Court, fell in error while extending extraordinary relief in favour of the accused. It was further contended that the learned single judge has not appraised the material on the record in its true perspective and allowed bail because of injury on Gill’s arm. It was further contended that the respondent Shahbaz Gill was duly nominated in the FIR with specific roles and charges of sedition and mutiny against the Pakistan Army adding that the bail granting order was not in consonance with the law laid down on the subject.