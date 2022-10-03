BS-19 railway official resigns after suspension on PA body’s advice

LAHORE:Tariq Latif, a Grade 19 officer of Pakistan Railways has resigned due to suspension on the recommendation of the Privileges Committee.

Tariq Latif has submitted his resignation to the Chairman Railways stating that he was summoned to the Privileges Committee on the motion of MPA Latif Nazar Gujjar, alleging that the MPA had stopped him from transfer of a gardener and for removing encroachments.

It was stated in the resignation that the Privileges Committee shouted rudely and behaved inappropriately. He was suspended Saturday on the recommendation of the Privileges Committee, so he cannot continue to work under these circumstances.