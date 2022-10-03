Four die in Canary Isles mishap

MADRID: Rescuers said they found four bodies on a migrant boat off the Canary Islands on Sunday, just hours after a lone survivor had been pulled to safety, with an NGO saying it had set sail with 34 people aboard.

Spain’s Salvamento Maritimo coastguard said on Twitter that it had "recovered the bodies of four people" from a boat some 150 nautical miles southwest of Gran Canaria island, with the lone survivor rescued on Saturday night by a passing merchant ship and then evacuated by helicopter.