Build the bridge

The Allama Daudpota Library is one of the biggest libraries in Hyderabad, Sindh. A large number of students come to the library every day to study. However, visitors face many difficulties while crossing the main road opposite the Library.

Moreover, many complaints have been written to the relevant authorities, calling on them to build a pedestrian bridge in front of the Library. I would like to reiterate these demands and ask the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of the Library’s visitors by building a pedestrian bridge as soon as possible.

Wusatullah Rustamani

Hyderabad