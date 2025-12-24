Italy orders Meta to suspend WhatsApp terms prohibiting rival AI chatbots

Italy’s antitrust authority (AGCM) has officially ordered Meta Platforms to immediately suspend new contractual terms for WhatsApp, as it investigates the U.S. tech group for abuse of a dominant position.

In line with the recent revelation, a spokesperson for Meta called the decision “fundamentally flawed” and said the emergence of AI chatbots “put a strain on our systems that they were not designed to support.”

This marks the major move in the latest in a string of actions by European regulators against Big Tech firms, as the EU seeks to balance support with efforts to curb its expanding influence.

As reported by Reuters, Meta’s conduct appeared capable of restricting “ output market access, or technical development in the AI chatbot services market.”

An investigation was opened into Meta over the suspected abuse of a dominant position related to WhatsApp.

However, EU antitrust regulators launched a parallel investigation into Meta last month over the same allegations.

The watchdog states, “These contractual conditions completely exclude Meta AI’s competitors in the AI chatbot services market from the WhatsApp platform.”

The Italian watchdog stated that it was coordinating with the European Commission to ensure Meta’s conduct was addressed in the most effective manner.

The recent shift underscores a crucial factor in the global regulation of Artificial Intelligence.