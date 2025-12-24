Serena Williams surprises sister with most expensive wedding gift

Serena Williams couldn’t hold her excitement at her sister Venus Williams’s wedding and surprised her with the most expensive, stunning wedding gift.

According to Vogue, the newlyweds were gifted a yacht that also hosted some of the wedding guests.

Venus expressed,“Serena gave us this gift of a beautiful yacht, and she arranged all the food, everything at the wedding.”

Following the six-day wedding event of her sister’s wedding with Italian actor Andrea Preti in Palm Beach, she has paid a heartfelt tribute to Venus as her sister and “built-in best friend.”

Twenty-three-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena shared her own Instagram post celebrating her sister’s wedding and wrote on Instagram,

“My sister’s keeper. Venus, where do I even begin? From the backyard courts to the biggest stages in the world, you’ve always led with grace, strength, and a heart bigger than any trophy. "

"Watching you step into this next chapter surrounded by love felt like watching the sun rise…steady, powerful, and full of promise.”

“You’ve been my built-in best friend, my protector, my teacher, and my reminder to always walk in purpose. Seeing you this happy, this loved, this radiant… it means everything to me.” she added.

“To love, to partnership, to laughter, and to a lifetime of choosing each other every single day. I couldn’t be prouder to stand beside you, not just today, but always," said Serena.

Former world No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus officially married earlier this month, following an Italian celebration back in September 2025.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion wore a Morilee bridal dress on her big day, while Preti’s wedding suit was designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

The tennis star Venus was joined by her mom, Oracene Price, and sisters Serena, Lyndrea, and Isha Price.

Williams met Preti back in 2024 during a fashion show in Milan.

The bride expressed a moment of gratitude and happiness by sharing an emotional thought with her husband, Andrea Preti.



